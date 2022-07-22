New Orleans Man, Kyle Armstrong Pleads Guilty to Theft of Mail and Unlawful Possession of a Postal Key

KYLE ARMSTRONG, age 20, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, pled guilty on July 20, 2022 before United States District Judge Susie Morgan to an indictment charging him with theft or receipt of stolen mail matter in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1708 and 2 and with unlawful possession of a postal key in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1704 and 2, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.

According to court documents, on December 9, 2021, ARMSTRONG and co-defendant Kareem Madison were stopped by law enforcement after using a United States Postal Service (“USPS”) “Arrow Key” to make unlawful entry into three blue collection boxes at the Metairie Main Post Office located in Metairie, LA. ARMSTRONG removed the U.S. mail articles from the boxes and placed them into a duffel bag while Madison stood near the corner of a nearby strip mall. After stopping the vehicle, law enforcement observed a black Adidas duffel bag containing a significant amount of U.S. mail matter on the floorboard of the vehicle. A search of the black duffel bag led to the discovery of approximately 424 pieces of stolen U.S. mail and approximately 20 checks stolen from the Greater New Orleans area and Metairie.

For count 1, ARMSTRONG faces a maximum term of five (5) years imprisonment, followed by up to three (3) years of supervised release, up to a $250,000.00 fine, and a mandatory special assessment fee of $100.00. For count 2, ARMSTRONG faces a maximum term of ten (10) years imprisonment, followed by up to three (3) years of supervised release, up to a $250,000.00 fine, and a mandatory special assessment fee of $100.00.

U.S. Attorney Evans praised the work of the U.S. Postal Service Inspection Service and Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office in investigating this matter. Assistant U. S. Attorneys Rachal Cassagne and Dall Kammer are in charge of the prosecution.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today