Kwasi Kwarteng news: Live updates as Liz Truss to give conference today and is ‘set to sack Chancellor ahead of U-turn’

KWASI Kwarteng “is to be sacked as Chancellor” before Liz Truss performs a U-turn on her mini-budget policies, reports have claimed.

The Chancellor boarded a plane back to London from Washington late last night, as speculation mounts he is preparing to abandon a flagship pledge to not raise Corporation Tax.

Liz Truss is reportedly lining up Kwasi Kwarteng to be the fall guy as she looks to reset her battered premiership just weeks into the job.

But according to a report by the Times, the Chancellor may be sacked as prime minister Liz Truss “prepares to reverse the mini-Budget”.

However, the newspaper speculated it was “not clear who will be replacing him” and the Treasury has so far not commented on the report.

