Kwasi Kwarteng news: Live updates as Liz Truss to give conference today and is ‘set to sack Chancellor ahead of U-turn’

KWASI Kwarteng “is to be sacked as Chancellor” before Liz Truss performs a U-turn on her mini-budget policies, reports have claimed.
The Chancellor boarded a plane back to London from Washington late last night, as speculation mounts he is preparing to abandon a flagship pledge to not raise Corporation Tax.
Liz Truss is reportedly lining up Kwasi Kwarteng to be the fall guy as she looks to reset her battered premiership just weeks into the job.
But according to a report by the Times, the Chancellor may be sacked as prime minister Liz Truss “prepares to reverse the mini-Budget”.
However, the newspaper speculated it was “not clear who will be replacing him” and the Treasury has so far not commented on the report.
Trade minister earlier insisted ‘no plans’ to change mini-budget
Trade Minister Greg Hands this morning insisted there were “no plans” to change the mini-Budget and tried to play down the uncertainty.
He told LBC: “The Prime Minister and the Chancellor are absolutely determined to stick to the growth plan, to stick to the changes they outlined.
“There are absolutely no plans to change anything, except for the fact that there is going to be a medium-term fiscal plan.”
PM likely to U-turn on plans to scrap Corporation Tax hike
The PM is likely to abandon plans to scrap a rise in Corporation Tax from 19 to 25 per cent next year.
Stopping the rise in Corporation Tax was a flagship pledge made by Ms Truss in the Conservative leadership election.
Rebellious Tory MPs have been urging Ms Truss to row back on his £45billion tax spree to calm the jitters in the money markets.
Mutinous MPs are emboldened after already forcing ministers to reverse plans to axe the top 45p rate of tax.
PM to hold solo press conference this afternoon
Liz Truss will hold a solo press conference this afternoon where she is expected to u-turn on parts of her tax-cutting mini-Budget.
And in a bid to recover from a tumultuous first five weeks she is considering firing Mr Kwarteng as Chancellor, The Times reports.
Fewer than 24 hours ago Mr Kwarteng insisted in an ill-fated interview he was “absolutely going nowhere”.
Kwasi Kwarteng arrives at Number 10
Kwasi Kwarteng has reached Prime Minister Liz Truss’s Downing Street office, according to a Reuters photographer.
It comes amid reports the government will roll back planned tax cuts and Kwarteng could be sacked.