Kwarteng is sticking to his guns on tax and spending cuts. But what he really needs is luck

Kwasi Kwarteng’s inept handling of the government’s finances since he took office last month has left Liz Truss cornered. The prime minister must play for time and piece together a rescue plan by the end of November, along with a more rounded budget that preserves her tax-cutting agenda while also appearing responsible to financial markets watchful for the next misstep.

Treasury officials, rudderless after the departure of two permanent secretaries (Tom Scholar and deputy Charles Roxburgh) in the space of four months, will be under pressure to find a formula that also satisfies the cautious instincts of the government’s independent economic forecaster, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), which is inclined to dismiss policy “quick wins” as ineffectual until evidence proves otherwise.

Under pressure from backbench MPs, Truss’s team must first take in hand a politically naive chancellor who, left to his own devices in the week before the mini-budget, loaded the list of proposals with measures going beyond anything previously signalled to the City.

Kwarteng will want to claw back the credibility he has squandered, but may find that difficult when his lack of political and financial acumen, and especially his failure to judge the market reaction to a spending spree in the midst of an already difficult economic situation, leaves him almost friendless among economists and the institutions that hold sway in these matters, chief among them the OBR.

Colleagues say he is listening to advice as he searches for a way through the wreckage. But with mortgage rates soaring, pension funds at risk and the pound vulnerable to speculators the next time there is bad economic news, Kwarteng’s legacy, after just seven days of active management, needs an urgent corrective.

Any attempt to reverse the tax cuts announced in the mini-budget appears to have been ruled out. The reduction in national insurance payments, the 1p cut in income tax, freezing corporation tax at 19% and even the abolition of the 45p top rate of income tax, benefiting those earning more than £150,000, will all stay. And failed policies of the past, billed as “supply-side reforms” that Kwarteng says will deregulate the markets and create a vibrant business sector, will remain.

Investment zones, offering discounted rents and five years of business rates exemption, are also among the many empty economic wells that the chancellor seems convinced still hold a fortifying elixir. They are not a new idea: similar schemes were devised during the Margaret Thatcher and John Major governments, and most recently under the chancellorship of George Osborne. In 2011, Osborne created 24 such zones around the country.

Analysis by the Centre for Cities thinktank found that, six years later, they had created only a quarter of the jobs estimated by the Treasury; and of those jobs, a third resulted from “a move of businesses from elsewhere, rather than the creation of new posts in new businesses”.

Deregulation of the City will remain another pillar of Kwarteng’s crusade, despite last week’s drop in the value of government bonds, which revealed that one of their biggest buyers, UK pension funds, were at risk of massive losses from exotic insurance products they purchased as a form of protection.

It became clear when several pension funds raced to fill holes in their finances with a fire sale of assets, that they were unaware a British chancellor, Labour or Conservative, would ever be so reckless as to spark panic selling of government debt.

Both Chris Philp, the chief secretary to the Treasury and Kwarteng’s number two, and levelling-up minister Simon Clarke have this weekend signalled that cuts to Whitehall spending and welfare benefits will be sought to balance the books.

Austerity 2.0 is their answer, most likely combined with a relaxation of government spending rules to allow greater flexibility during a downturn. Will the OBR play along? Will the markets? According to one economic consultancy, the extent of losses from the corporation tax cut are overdone. The EU’s tough re-organisation of the European gas market could also see prices tumble over the next six months, reducing the cost of the government’s energy price cap.

If that happens, Kwarteng will be a lucky chancellor. The question is can he – and the prime minister – last that long?