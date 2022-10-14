Kroger to acquires Albertsons in $24.6B deal

Grocery store giant Kroger will merge with Albertsons in a deal valued at $24.6 billion.

According to a Friday morning news release issued from both companies, Kroger and Albertsons announced that they have entered into an agreement.

Together, both stores currently employ more than 710,000 associates and operate 4,996 stores, 66 distribution centers, 52 manufacturing plants, 3,972 pharmacies and 2,015 fuel centers in 48 states and Washington D.C.

Under the merger, Rodney McMullen, chairman and CEO of Cincinnati-based Kroger will continue in his role for the combined company.

“We are bringing together two purpose-driven organizations to deliver superior value to customers, associates, communities and shareholders,” McMullen said in a release.

Shares of Albertsons jumped more than 11% after reports of the merger Thursday, while Kroger’s stock dropped about 2%.

The merger would make a combined chain with a market valuation of about $47 billion and would be one of the biggest in recent years in retail, Reuters reported.

The news of the potential deal arrives as grocers are struggling with runaway inflation and supply chain disruptions after the pandemic.

This story will be updated.