Kroger and Albertsons in talks over potential merger, reports say

Grocery store giant Kroger is in talks to merge with rival Albertsons.

A deal could be reached as soon as this week, but no final decision has been made and talks could still be delayed or falter, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

The all-cash acquisition could be announced as soon as Friday morning, CNBC reported, also citing anonymous sources.

Shares of Albertsons jumped more than 11% after reports of the merger, while Kroger’s stock dropped about 2%.

More:Cheeses sold at Whole Foods, Safeway recalled after listeria outbreak

The merger would make a combined chain with a market valuation of about $47 billion and would be one of the biggest in recent years in retail, Reuters reported.

The grocers would combine for a total of about 5,000 stores across the United States.

Kroger is the largest supermarket operator in the country, with nearly 2,800 stores in 35 states operating under 28 banners. Albertsons, made up of 20 banners, has more than 2,200 supermarkets in 34 states and Washington, D.C.

The news of the potential deal come arrives as grocers are struggling with runaway inflation and supply chain disruptions after the pandemic.