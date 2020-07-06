Kristian Maraj Arrested in Death Investigation: 37 Stonehurst, Dorchester

Boston, MA (STL.News) At about 3:10 AM on Sunday, July 5, 2020, officers assigned to District C-11 (Dorchester) made an onsite arrest after responding to a call for a person shot in the area of 37 Stonehurst Street in Dorchester. On arrival, officers located an adult female victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced at the scene.

The suspect, later identified as Kristian Maraj, 22, of Dorchester, was placed in custody on scene without incident. The suspect will face arraignment in Dorchester District Court on charges of Murder, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition and Discharging a Firearm within 500 Feet of a Dwelling.

The Boston Police Department is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident and is asking anyone with information relative to this investigation to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463). The Boston Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to assist this investigation in an anonymous manner.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE