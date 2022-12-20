Kotak Institutional Equities cuts position on Airtel, increases on IndusInd Bank, RIL

Fearing downside risks in ’s earnings estimates, domestic brokerage Kotak Institutional Equities reduced its position in the telecom major. However, it has increased its position in and ().

“Bharti stock has done well over the past 12 months (up 26%) and offers limited upside to our 12-month fair value of Rs 830,” said Kotak Institutional Equities.

“We are yet to see a tariff increase in the current year, which poses downside risks to our earnings estimates,” it added.

The brokerage reduced its position on Airtel to 300 bps from 470 bps and increased weights on RIL to 950 bps now.

The brokerage firm also stated 2 key market themes for the first half of 2023:

1. Gradual de-rating of multiples to continue

“We see a period of consolidation for the Indian market with further correction in multiples of the market, led by gradual de-rating of multiples of ‘growth’ stocks from current high levels, as the market reconciles to higher-for-longer interest rates. They are yet to correct to lower multiples that commensurate with higher interest rates except for IT services stocks,” it said.

2. Low scope of positive earnings surprises

“We see low scope for positive earnings surprises given meaningful global and modest domestic headwinds—(1) global slowdown with a possible recession in several developed economies, (2) likely fiscal consolidation even in an election year and (3) no visible pickup in domestic investment, ” Kotak Institutional Equities said.

“We model 16% and 15% growth in net profits of the Nifty50 Index in FY2024 and FY2025 but do not rule out downside risks in the case of economic disappointment versus our expectation,” it added.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)

