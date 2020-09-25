Knoxville, Tenn; U.S. Attorney J. Douglas Overbey Announces $142,139 In Department Of Justice Grant Awards For Project Safe Neighborhoods In East Tennessee

(STL.News) – United States Attorney J. Douglas Overbey of the Eastern District of Tennessee announced today that $142,139 was awarded in Department of Justice grants to Project Safe Neighborhoods in East Tennessee.

The goal of this funding is to implement effective programs and strategies that enable PSN task forces to prevent, respond to, and reduce violent crime; effectively use intelligence and data to identify high-crime areas and prolific violent offenders; foster collaboration with affected communities; and create and maintain ongoing coordination among federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement officials.

“The Eastern District of Tennessee is committed to the PSN program and its proven results. Our district has a strong track record of working with our federal, state and local partners to prosecute cases aimed at reducing violent crime in our communities. This funding will only enhance our current PSN program and will serve as a larger anti-crime strategy platform,” said U.S. Attorney Overbey.

Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) is designed to create and foster safer neighborhoods through a sustained reduction in violent crime. The program’s effectiveness depends upon the ongoing coordination, cooperation, and partnerships of local, state, tribal, and federal law enforcement agencies working together with the communities they serve. Agencies have the ability to apply for remaining allocations through this consolidated block grant.

There are five core components to the PSN strategy: strategic planning, partnerships, training, outreach and accountability. Initially, PSN increased partnerships among federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies through the formation of a local gun crime enforcement task force. Additional partnerships were established with local governments, social service providers, and community groups to increase resources for prevention efforts, and to increase the legitimacy of law enforcement interventions.

