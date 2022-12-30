KnoxFS (KFX) Falls 0.64%, Underperforms the Crypto Market Friday – InvestorsObserver

KnoxFS (KFX) has been relatively more volatile compared to the crypto market. So far Friday, the crypto has dropped 64.46% to $0.0177172234.

KnoxFS a 93 Volatility Rank.

Highly Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives KnoxFS a high volatility rank of 93, placing it in the top 7% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge analyzes this makes its score defined by recent trends, rather than a bad day.

KFX’s high volatility reading is coupled with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the coin has relatively wide price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.KnoxFS price With support set at $0.023547588822807 and resistance set at $0.0239768093204152. This positions KnoxFS

What is a Coin?

A coin is a cryptocurrency that exists on its own blockchain. these are typically used for payments. Depending on the cryptocurrency, what those payments are used for may vary from general use in the Digital Money sub-class to more specific uses in some other sub-classes.

