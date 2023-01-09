Klimatas (KTS) Rises 2.32%, Underperforms the Crypto Market Monday – InvestorsObserver

Klimatas (KTS) has been relatively more volatile when compared to other cryptocurrencies. So far Monday, the crypto has added 2.32% to $0.000901394899.

InvestorsObserver gives Klimatas a high volatility rank of 82, placing it in the top 18% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge follows which means that one day won’t define its volatility rank – a trend will.

KTS’s high volatility reading is coupled with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the coin has relatively wide price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Klimatas price is trading above resistance. With support set at $0.000877758349233912 and resistance at $0.00088644729781677. This positions Klimatas out of range and potentially in a volatile position if the rally burns out.

What is a Coin?

A coin is a cryptocurrency that exists on its own blockchain. these are typically used for payments. Depending on the cryptocurrency, what those payments are used for may vary from general use in the Digital Money sub-class to more specific uses in some other sub-classes.

