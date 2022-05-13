Klawock Man Sentenced for Illegally Possessing Ammunition

(STL.News) A Klawock, Alaska, man was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Timothy M. Burgess to 16 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release for being a felon in possession of ammunition.

According to court documents, Michael Delane Howard, 36, purchased approximately 1,000 rounds of .223 ammunition from the Log Cabin Sporting Goods store in Craig Alaska on April 22, 2020. Howard had previously been convicted of multiple felonies and is not allowed to own or possess ammunition or firearms. The investigation by law enforcement also revealed that Howard’s significant other had made several “straw” purchases for Howard and that he had access to multiple firearms.

“Felons who possess firearms endanger our communities,” said U.S. Attorney S. Lane Tucker for the District of Alaska. “Our office will continue to partner with federal, state and local agencies to keep firearms out of the wrong hands.”

“Actions like those Mr. Howard took to get firearms, despite his prohibition as a convicted felon, shows how much disregard he has for the law,” said ATF Seattle Field Division Special Agent in Charge Jonathan T. McPherson. “Having his significant other purchase firearms for him further exacerbated Howard’s crimes. We will also work to identify and investigate straw purchasers who put firearms in the hands of convicted felons.”

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Craig Police Department investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jack Schmidt prosecuted the case.

This case is part of the Rural Alaska Anti-Violence Enforcement Network (RAAVEN) initiative to increase engagement, coordination and action on public safety in Alaska Native communities. Led by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, it encourages extensive collaboration among law enforcement at all levels, rural communities, Alaska Native groups, victim service organizations and care providers.

