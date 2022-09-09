Kingfield Man Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison

Kingfield Man Sentenced to 20 Years for Production and Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material

(STL.News) A Kingfield man was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Bangor today for production and possession of child sexual abuse material, U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee announced.

U.S. District Judge John A. Woodcock, Jr. sentenced Richard Hinkley, 56, of Kingfield to 20 years in prison and 5 years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $16,500 in restitution. Hinkley pleaded guilty on March 11, 2022.

According to court records, between May 2009 and April 2010, Hinkley coerced a minor child to engage in sexually explicit conduct through online video chat communications. He recorded images of the minor during some of the sessions. The investigation revealed that Hinkley possessed a hard drive that contained images of child pornography including some he had collected using a peer-to-peer network. Some were sexually explicit images of prepubescent children under the age of 12.

