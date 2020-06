(STL.News) Kim Jong Un, the leader of North Korea has called on his country folk to become “self-sufficient” amid rising economic concerns due to the coronavirus pandemic. During a meeting of the politburo, the leader talked about domestic economic issues. North Korea had already been suffering economically due to the international sanctions against the country’s nuclear programs.

And the country is currently in a spat with its neighbor, South Korea, over the matter of defectors.

YouTube video courtesy of WION News