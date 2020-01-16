Kiki Curls Appointed Commissioner of the Missouri Labor and Industrial Relations Commission

Jefferson City, MO (STL.News) Today, former Missouri Senator Shalonn “Kiki” Curls (D) Kansas City, was confirmed by the Missouri Senate to serve on the Missouri Labor and Industrial Relations Commission (LIRC). Curls’ appointment by Governor Michael L. Parson makes her the first African American and fifth woman to serve as LIRC Commissioner.

The LIRC’s primary constitutional duty is to oversee the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations (DOLIR) in appeals of workers’ compensation, unemployment insurance, and tort victims’ claims as well as prevailing wage objections. The LIRC is composed of three members appointed by the governor, with the advice and consent of the Senate. Commissioner Curls will serve as a representative for employees, while Commissioner Reid Forrester serves as the employer representative, and Commissioner Robert Cornejo serves as LIRC chair and represents the public.

“I am excited to join the LIRC and look forward to continuing to serve Missouri citizens in this new role,” commented Commissioner Curls.

“We are honored to have someone with the breadth of experience that Kiki Curls brings to the LIRC. She will serve employees well as their representative in matters that come before the LIRC,” says Chairman Cornejo.

Curls is replacing Commissioner Curtis E. Chick, Jr., who is retiring from the LIRC after having served since 2011.

“We thank Commissioner Chick for serving Missourians admirably during his time at the LIRC,” says DOLIR Director Anna Hui. “We welcome Commissioner Curls and look forward to working with her in this new capacity, just as we did when she served in the Missouri Senate.”

As Senator, Curls represented the 9th Senatorial District in Jackson County, Missouri. After serving in the Missouri House since 2007, she won a special election to the Missouri Senate in February 2011. Curls won re-election in 2012 and again in 2016. During her time in the Missouri Senate, Curls served in multiple leadership roles, including the position of Assistant Minority Floor Leader. In addition to her legislative duties, she also works in real estate development. She attended St. Teresa’s Academy in Kansas City and the University of Missouri – Columbia.