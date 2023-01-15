Kids futures thrown in the balance as teachers union prepares for devastating strikes

MILITANT teaching unions have been accused of playing politics with kids’ lives as they today prepare to announce crippling strikes.

Hundreds of thousands of classroom staff are set to walk out if two ballots go in favour of industrial action — also causing mayhem for parents and the economy.

Union bosses last night gave the Government two weeks to up their pay offer or face huge disruption next month.

But they were slammed for hurting pupils still scrambling to catch up after lockdown.

Cabinet Minister Mark Harper warned more time out of lessons was “the last thing” kids needed.

He blasted: “Any strikes, anything disrupting children’s education, would be very regrettable.”

The National Education Union will reveal at 5pm today if its 300,000 members — on an average £39,500 a year — have voted to strike.

General Secretary Mary Bousted said she was “confident” from internal surveys the threshold for industrial action would be met.

She told Times Radio yesterday: “Unfortunately, there is an impact upon children and parents and we really don’t want that to happen.

“We wouldn’t be taking this action if there was any alternative — but at the moment, we don’t see there is.”

Ms Bousted and fellow union leaders are meeting Education Secretary Gillian Keegan on Wednesday as part of rolling talks about pay and conditions.

The NEU is demanding salary increases of 12 per cent after snubbing the five per cent recommendation from the independent pay review body.

The NAHT union of 45,000 heads will also reveal the results of its ballot today.

The typical secondary head is on £94,000.

Government insiders are more optimistic that vote could fall short of strike action, but NAHT leader Paul Whiteman said he would still keep the dispute going.

Last week, the NASUWT ballot failed to reach the threshold needed to trigger industrial action, but secondary school teachers did walk out in Scotland.

Strikes would leave hard-pressed parents either forking out for childcare or taking time off work.

Former teacher and Tory MP Brendan Clarke-Smith said: “Children and their parents shouldn’t have to suffer because of the politicised actions of left-wing union leaders.

“I’m sure most teachers agree, which is why the recent NASUWT strike ballot failed to reach the required threshold.

“Other groups such as the NEU now need to realise that too, rather than playing politics with the prospects of our pupils.

“Unions also need to consider the effect this will have on childcare and therefore the wider economy.”

Fellow Tory MP Jonathan Gullis, another ex-teacher, said: “The baron bosses are out of touch with the majority of their members and only interested in pushing their own agenda.

“Just like in lockdown, it will be the pupils who suffer.”

Conservative MP Miriam Cates added: “I think teacher strikes would be absolutely appalling, especially after the pandemic.

“If we didn’t have clear evidence on the harms of missing school before Covid, then we certainly do now — and to knowingly put children through that again is morally wrong.”

The independent Children’s Commissioner Dame Rachel de Souza also said strikes would be the “wrong course of action”.

She added: “We cannot afford to have any more disruption to children’s schooling.

“It will disrupt their learning just as they are getting back on track.”

Multiple studies have shown that kids in poorer areas were hit hardest by school Covid closures.

But Ms Bousted insisted teachers are “bearing the brunt” of a staffing crisis, with vacancies doubling.

She said: “They’re doing their best but they are exhausted, they are demoralised, and they can’t carry on with their pay having fallen by nearly a quarter in real terms since 2010.”

Last night the Department for Education confirmed: “The Education Secretary has arranged further meetings with union leaders to avoid harmful strike action.

“We have already met the unions’ request for a further £2billion for schools both next year and the year after in the Autumn Statement and awarded teachers with the highest pay award in 30 years.”

Chief’s school standard slip

THE National Association of Head Teachers president oversaw a drop in standards at his own school.

Paul Gosling left Exeter Road Primary, in Devon, last year to take up his union role.

In 2017 the school’s Ofsted rating was “good” but in October it “required improvement”.

Inspectors rapped leadership, teaching and pupil behaviour.

University staff war

THE union leader set to cripple universities with 18 days of strikes has described her fight against the Government as “a war”.

Furious students accused £140,000-a-year Universities and College Union general secretary Jo Grady of negligence after the UCU boasted: “Every university in the country will be shut down”.

Some 70,000 staff at 150 institutions are set to join pickets in February and March.

Last year Grady, 38, wrote in a pamphlet: “This isn’t just a ‘fight’, or even four ‘fights’. It is a war.”

Birmingham student Will Baker, 20, said: “Holding 18 days of strikes during the time students will need most support over final exams is neglectful.”