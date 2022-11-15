KFintech receives Sebi approval for Rs 2,400 cr IPO

KFin Technologies (KFintech), an investment solutions provider for Indian mutual funds, has received approval from Sebi for an initial public offering (IPO) of up to Rs 2,400 crore.

KFintech’s IPO will entirely be an offer for sale (OFS) by its promoter General Atlantic Singapore Fund. After the IPO, the equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.

The company received its observation letter from Sebi on Nov 7, 2022. It filed its draft prospectus with the market regulator dated March 31, 2022. The equity shares offered under the OFS have a face value of Rs 10 per unit.

, Capital Company, JP Morgan India Private, , and Jefferies India are acting as the book-running lead managers for the IPO while Bigshare Services is the registrar of the offer.



KFintech is a leading technology-driven financial services platform providing comprehensive services and solutions to the capital markets ecosystem, including asset managers and corporate issuers, across asset classes in India and provides several investor solutions that include transaction origination and processing for mutual funds and private retirement schemes to 22 asset managers in Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore and Hong Kong.

As on December 31, 2021, the company provided services to 25 out of 42 operational asset management companies (AMCs) in India, representing 60% of the market share based on the number of AMC clients, besides, two new AMCs won, that are yet to launch operations, as on January 31, 2022.

KFintech is also the largest issuer solutions provider in India based on the number of clients serviced and holds a 43% market share based on the market capitalisation of NSE 500 companies and a 34% market share based on the number of clients serviced within NSE 500 companies, as on January 31, 2022.