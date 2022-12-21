KFin Technologies IPO sails through on Day 3, issue closes today

New Delhi: The Rs 1,500 crore initial public offering (IPO) of KFin Technologies sailed through on the third and final day of the bidding process. The issue was subscribed 70% on day two.

The company is selling shares in the range of Rs 347-366 apiece between December 19-21, with a lot size of 40 equity shares. The issue comprises entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of about 4.1 crore equity shares.

According to the BSE data, the investors made bids for 2,37,18,320 equity shares or fully subscribed it compared to the 2,37,75,215 shares offered for the subscription by 12.50 pm on Wednesday, December 21.

The quota for retail bidders was booked 1.05 times, whereas the portion for qualified institutional bidders was booked 1.44 times. The allocation for non-institutional investors was subscribed only 8%.

Brokerages have a mixed review on the issue. A few suggest it is a long-term player citing its strong position in the duopoly market, whereas others suggest keeping off the issue, citing rich valuations and complete OFS status.

In terms of valuations, the post-issue P/E works out to 41.3x FY22 EPS, which is more than its peer CAMS. Both the companies have similar EBITDA margins; however, CAMS has better net profit margins, said Angel One.

“KFin Tech has minimal debt, while CAMS operates at zero debt. Considering all the factors, we believe this valuation is at expensive levels,” it added with a ‘neutral’ rating to the issue.

The company reserved 75% of shares for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), whereas 15% of shares will be allocated to non-institutional investors (NIIs). Retail bidders will get the remaining 10%.

Yes Securities rate the KFin Technologies IPO as an avoid as the macro environment is tough. The global business services do not seem to be a growth business for it and it lags CAMS materially on the profitability front.

The company has significant scope for growth, considering its diverse product profile and addition of new client base and bright prospects ahead, we recommend a ‘subscribe’ rating to this IPO,’ said Anand Rathi Research.

, Capital Company, JP Morgan India, , and Jefferies India are the book-running lead managers of the issue, whereas Bigshare Services has been appointed as the registrar to the issue.

