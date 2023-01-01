keyTango (TANGO) Falls 0%, Underperforms the Crypto Market Sunday – InvestorsObserver

keyTango (TANGO) has been relatively average in terms of volatility when compared to other cryptocurrencies. So far Sunday, the crypto has lost 0.32% to $0.004900677228.

InvestorsObserver gives keyTango a moderate volatility rank of 62, placing it in the top 38% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge follows this means that the rank represents its recent trends and isn’t overly influenced by a sudden spike – or two – in volatility.

TANGO’s moderate volatility reading comes with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has moderate price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.keyTango price is in a favorable position going forward. With support set at $0.00486605596916442 and resistance set at $0.0049237020425654. This positions keyTango with room to run before facing selling pressures.

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

