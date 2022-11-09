Keystone Realtors fixes price band at Rs 514-541; IPO to open on Nov 14

New Delhi: Realty developer Keystone Realtors has fixed price band at Rs 514-541 apiece for its initial public offer (IPO). The Mumbai-based company’s IPO will be open for subscription on Wednesday, November 14.

Rustomjee Group company is raising Rs 635 crore via its primary stake sale, which includes a fresh issue of Rs 560 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to Rs 75 crore by the promoters of the company.

Boman Rustom Irani, Percy Sorabji Chowdhry and Chandresh Dinesh Mehta are the company promoters. They will participate in the offer-for-sale (OFS).

Investors can make a bid for a minimum of 27 equity shares and in multiples thereof. The issue will open for subscription till Friday, November 16 and the anchor investors’ bidding date is fixed as Friday, November 11.

The net proceeds from the issue will be utilised towards repayment or prepayment of certain borrowings availed by the company and/or its subsidiaries, funding acquisition of future real estate projects and general corporate purposes.

Incorporated in 1995, Keystone Realtors is one of the prominent real estate developers. The company is engaged primarily in the business of real estate construction, development and other related activities in India.

As of March 31, 2022, the real estate developer had 32 completed projects, 12 ongoing projects and 19 forthcoming projects across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

It has developed 20.05 million square feet of high-value and affordable residential buildings, premium gated estates, townships, corporate parks, retail spaces, schools, iconic landmarks, and various other real estate projects.

In FY22, the company reported a revenue of Rs 1,269.3 crore against Rs 848.7 crore in FY21. Profit in the last financial year stood at Rs 135.8 crore. In the June 2022 quarter, it reported a profit of Rs 4.22 crore with a revenue of Rs 168.5 crore.

The company will allocate 50% of shares to the qualified institutional bidders (QIBs), 15% of shares to the non-institutional buyers (NIIs) and 35% of shares to the retail bidders.

and Credit Suisse Securities (India) are the book-running lead managers to the issue, whereas Link Intime India has been appointed as the registrar to the issue.

