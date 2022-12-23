Key differences between utility tokens & security tokens

There is no way to deny that blockchain technology is causing huge changes in almost every industry. Blockchain technology enables the development of a diverse range of new business models. It is believed that blockchain is the only technology since the introduction of the internet to have produced significant innovations, such as decentralization and trustless networks.

Tokenization is one of the notions that has become more popular as blockchain has become more widely used. Tokens are being looked at by groups from many different industries and communities as a way to start new businesses and projects. Everyone is thinking about how this new technology could be used to do things that weren’t possible or didn’t work before.

Before going into more detail about security vs. utility, it’s important to explain what a “token” is. A token is, in its most basic form, a product or a unit of value that a business offers or issues. In most cases, this issuance is carried out through an initial coin offering (ICO), which is akin to the well-known initial public offering, or IPO.

In an ICO, investors are offered a token with a predetermined monetary value. So why aren’t tokens regarded as “coins”? Tokens are supplementary assets that don’t work on their blockchain. Coins, on the other hand, can be used to make payments and work on their blockchain.

This article will give more information about tokens and help understand how security tokens are different from utility tokens.

A security token is what?

Tokens that can be traded are called security tokens. The term “securities” is derived from the economic term that shares the same name and refers to a fungible, tradable asset with an attached monetary value.

A security token might represent a share in a corporation, a right to vote on the firm’s operations, a unit of value, or all three. The primary distinction between a security token and security is that the token security is organized and handled automatically via smart contracts.

The financial industry is very interested in security tokens because they can reduce the costs of generating and maintaining securities, eliminate brokers from the trading process, and increase transparency by recording all transactions on a decentralized ledger. These token sales are now known as security token offerings, or STOs, and they were created with institutional investors in mind.

What are Utility Tokens?

Tokens known as utility tokens allow you access to a company’s goods or services. These tokens are designed with the expectation that users will utilize them and the services to which they are linked, rather than retaining them. When a project conducts an ICO, this token is distributed through crowd sales.

When a business develops a utility token, it is essentially producing a digital voucher that may be used in the future to get unique access to or lower prices on a good or service. Utility tokens, unlike security tokens, are not used as investments because they are exempt from federal securities regulations if properly structured.

Key Differences

The intent of their emissions is the primary distinction between security and utility tokens. Security tokens are coins that were made to help raise money for a specific cause. And in this case, it makes no difference whether tokens can be used to pay for products and services on the platform.

What objective does the issuer have in mind for the initial release of coins? While utility tokens are primarily issued to access blockchain functionality, they can also be used for other purposes.

In reality, the two tokens are very different from each other, and each has its characteristics. Let’s look at these differences now:

The advent of blockchain technology, cryptocurrency, and tokens has introduced brand-new, transparent ecosystems to the digital economy. As cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology become more popular, the value of both utility tokens and security tokens is likely to rise over time.

Having said that, it can occasionally be difficult to tell the two apart. Remember that a utility token is a tool for motivating holders to participate in network governance and decision-making, whereas a security token is a contract that signifies control over a legit investment.

(The author is Founder and CEO, MuffinPay, Crypto Neo Bank)

