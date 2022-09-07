Kevin Lashun Jones Sentenced to Distribute Meth

Moss Point Man, Kevin Lashun Jones Sentenced to Over Sixteen Years in Prison for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

(STL.News) A Moss Point man was sentenced to 199 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Kurt Thielhorn of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (“ATF”).

Kevin Lashun Jones, 38, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Gulfport.

According to information presented to the Court, between July 22, 2021, and January 7, 2022, law enforcement officers purchased over 280 grams of methamphetamine and 2.7 grams of crack cocaine from Jones and one of his coconspirators.

Jones’s coconspirator was previously sentenced to 211 months in prison for this offense.

The ATF and the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Buckner prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today