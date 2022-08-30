Kevin J. Mueller Sentenced for Sexual Activity

Oshkosh Sex Offender, Kevin J. Mueller Sentenced to 15 Years in Federal Prison for Attempting to Meet up with 13-year-old for Sexual Activity

(STL.News) Richard G. Frohling, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, announced that Kevin J. Mueller (age: 60) of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, was sentenced on August 30, 2022, to 180 months’ imprisonment by Senior U.S. District Judge William C. Griesbach.

According to court documents, Mueller began exchanging instant messages in early May with an individual whom he believed to be the parent of a 13-year-old girl living in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Mueller expressed repeated interest in engaging in sexual activity with the 13-year-old. Mueller also sent pornographic images of himself which he wanted to be shared with the child.

In actuality, Mueller was communicating with a law enforcement agent assigned to an FBI. Task Force. Mueller was arrested upon his arrival at the prearranged meeting spot in Winnebago County. Mueller is required to register as a sexual offender based on a 1989 First Degree Sexual Assault of a Child conviction in Milwaukee County.

In pronouncing sentence, Judge Griesbach noted the serious nature of the offense and Mueller’s previous conviction for sexually assaulting a 6-year-old child. He found a strong need for deterrence and to protect the community noting that Mueller would be well into his 70s when he is released from federal prison. Following his release, Mueller will be on supervised release for a period of 10 years and will continue to register as a sex offender.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006, by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood, marshals, federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

This case was investigated by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Milwaukee Office. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Daniel R. Humble.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today