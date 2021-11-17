Kentucky: Projects Supporting Recovery-to-Work Efforts

Gov. Beshear, ARC: More Than $1.5 Million Awarded to Projects Supporting Recovery-to-Work Efforts

FRANKFORT, KY (STL.News) The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), in partnership with Gov. Andy Beshear, awarded $1,560,976 to five projects through INvestments Supporting Partnerships In Recovery Ecosystems (INSPIRE), an ARC initiative addressing Appalachia’s addiction crisis through projects that create or expand a recovery ecosystem leading to workforce entry or re-entry.

Kentucky awardees include:

Corbin: Kentucky Rural Health Information Technology Network Inc. d/b/a Horizon Health – $500,000

Gray: KCEOC Community Action Partnership Inc. – $500,000

Pike County: Pike County Health Department – $485,676

Campton: Good Environment LLC – $48,000

Frankfort: Blue Grass Community Action Partnership – $27,300

“It’s clear that addiction and recovery issues require an all-hands-on-deck approach, and ARC INSPIRE has been and remains a crucial partner in our fight to help our people and communities,” said Gov. Beshear. “Thanks again to Gayle Manchin and everyone at ARC for keeping a laser focus on the needs of Appalachia. We are so grateful for these grants and for your continued care and compassion for the people of Eastern Kentucky.”

“The substance use disorder crisis isn’t only a health and family issue; it’s a workforce issue. The devastating impacts of this crisis also have severe economic impacts, keeping many Appalachians of prime working age from participating in the labor force and contributing to the region’s economic growth,” said ARC Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin. “With ARC’s INSPIRE initiative, we’re starting to change that. INSPIRE projects focus on creating recovery-friendly work environments, providing supports to both individuals in recovery and their employers and training individuals to meet the demand in growing professions. When we help individuals in recovery succeed, our communities succeed.”

INSPIRE awardees will support the substance use disorder recovery-to-employment continuum in seven Appalachian states by training and certifying recovery specialists, establishing cross-sector community recovery partnerships, expanding peer recovery support networks, launching recovery-to-work programs with a full spectrum of coordinated support services and more.

Since INSPIRE was established in April 2021, ARC has invested $14.9 million in 47 projects. To continue supporting Appalachia’s recovery ecosystems, ARC will issue a request for proposals for a third round of INSPIRE awards in the coming weeks. Additional information and resources are available at arc.gov/SUD.

In partnership with the Kentucky Department for Local Government in fiscal year 2020, ARC supported 65 projects in Kentucky totaling nearly $42.3 million. These investments have been matched by nearly $51.2 million and are attracting an additional $121.5 million in leveraged private investments in Kentucky. They are also creating or retaining more than 2,300 jobs, educating nearly 3,500 students and workers and benefiting the 1.2 million residents in Kentucky’s 54 Appalachian counties.