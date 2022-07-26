Kentucky Lt. Governor Coleman as Member of NLGA

Kentucky’s Jacqueline Coleman Named to Leadership Role in National Lieutenant Governors Association

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman was re-nominated as a South Region at Large Member of the National Lieutenant Governors Association (NLGA) at the organization’s annual meeting Monday.

“Lt. Governor Coleman’s selection was confirmed by all members attending the annual meeting in Illinois and demonstrates the value her peers have seen in her contributions to leading this group,” said NLGA Director Julia Brossart.

Lt. Gov. Coleman was selected by a bipartisan vote of lieutenant governors across the country and her service begins immediately. She will serve through August 2023.

“As part of leadership, I have a role in directing the organization’s support of STEM education and I am happy to say we will soon announce we’ve brought a Lieutenant Governors’ STEM Scholarship for Schools to a school in Kentucky,” Lt. Gov. Coleman said. “The most recent meeting also covered information on 988 implementation, crisis management, innovative housing finance policy, workforce and the economy.”

“As an active, non-partisan organization, NLGA is a place where lieutenant governors share ideas and best practices to advance opportunities for states and constituents,” said Brossart.

The NLGA was formed in 1962 as the professional and educational association for the elected officials who are first in line of succession to the governors of the 50 states and five territorial jurisdictions of American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

For more information on the NLGA, visit nlga.us.