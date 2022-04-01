Kentucky – Lt. Gov. Coleman Awards $967,000 to Berea

Lt. Gov. Coleman Awards More Than $967,000 to City of Berea for New Trail Connecting Downtown, College Campus to Residential Area

Funding comes from Transportation Alternatives Program and Recreational Trails Program

BEREA, KY (STL.News) Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman awarded $967,574 today to the City of Berea for a new 10-foot, 2/3 mile long shared use trail along Scaffold Cane Road. The funding comes from two grant sources: $842,574 from the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) and $125,000 from the Recreational Trails Program (RTP).

The trail will connect downtown Berea and the campus of Berea College to the residential area immediately south of town. In addition, the city plans to widen the existing culvert eight to 10 feet, increasing the trail’s pedestrian safety.

“This project will bring some of the best parts of Berea – its exciting downtown area, its incredible college and one of its neighborhoods – even closer together,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “It’s going to help families and students stay healthy and safe, have fun together and enjoy all their city has to offer.”

“By making walking and biking in Berea safer, we are helping students and families explore their city, and in turn, we’re giving a boost to downtown businesses by making it easier for customers to reach them,” Lt. Gov. Coleman said. “I’m also happy this project is going to make classes at Berea College more accessible for students in the area who may not have their own car or reliable transportation.”

“This project has been a top priority for our local leaders over the past several years as we aim to expand our network of shared use paths throughout the Berea community,” said Rep. Deanna Frazier Gordon, who represents part of Madison County. “This funding is a much needed investment in the safety of our community and will benefit our local residents as well as the students of Berea College.”

“We are so grateful for the leadership of Mayor Fraley and for making trails a priority not only the citizens of Berea, but for all Madison Countians,” Madison County Judge/Executive Reagan Taylor said. “It is an honor to be a part of this project and support the efforts to improve our county and the quality of life for our citizens. We look forward to continuing to work alongside all of our community leaders to build a better Madison County.”

“We are very appreciative of the RTP and the TAP grant awards that Lt. Gov. Coleman is presenting today,” Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley said. “This will allow our city to construct a 10-foot-wide shared use trail along the west side of Scaffold Cane Road from Logston Lane and Prospect Street. All of the design work has been completed, which will help us get to bid quickly on this important project. Construction of this long overdue shared use trail will help provide pedestrians, bicyclists and joggers with a safe route where there is currently no sidewalk.”

He continued: “For as long as I can remember, Bereans who live in the Logston Lane and Elm Street area had to walk in the grass and cross a narrow bridge to get into town when walking or on a bicycle. This project will allow us to create a pedestrian way on the outside of the bridge over Brushy Fork Creek, which will greatly enhance safety while creating a recreational benefit. Additionally, the Scaffold Cane Shared Use Trail will intersect with Boone Trace Trail, a known segment of Boone Trace, which was blazed by Daniel Boone in 1775, to create connectivity with our existing trails, which include the Artisan Trail, Prospect Street Trail, Sun Trail, Elm Street connector and Indian Fort Trail. This will be of great benefit to both our citizens and our visitors. My thanks to all who were involved in securing funding for this greatly needed project.”

“As Berea College President this is especially good news. Faculty, staff and students who walk or cycle to and from our campus along Scaffold Cane Road will be much safer. I run that route myself, so I am delighted personally, too,” Berea College President Dr. Lyle D. Roelofs said.

About the Transportation Alternatives Program

TAP is a federally funded reimbursement program administered through the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Office of Local Programs. Funding supports non-motorized forms of transportation to improve connectivity, accessibility, safety and equity in communities. Transportation projects commonly include bicycle and pedestrian pathways, ADA compliance, Safe Routes to School and wildlife mitigation. The program covers 80% of the project cost.

About the Recreational Trails Program

The RTP is funded by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA). It can be used to provide assistance for acquisition of easements, development and/or maintenance of recreational trails and trailhead facilities for both motorized and non-motorized use. The RTP benefits communities and enhances quality of life. All trails that have received FHWA funding must remain open to the public and maintained for perpetuity.