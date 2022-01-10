Kentucky – Highway Hazards Posed by Freezing After Rain

Gov. Beshear Warns of Highway Hazards Posed by Sudden Freezing After Rain, Snow Melt-off

FRANKFORT, KY (STL.News) Gov. Andy Beshear warned Kentuckians that another advance of frigid weather will create further hazardous driving conditions later today and into Monday.

“It’s tempting to think the danger has passed because rising temperatures and rain this weekend have combined to rapidly melt snow and ice from our roadways,” Gov. Beshear said. “Unfortunately, temperatures are expected to drop dramatically this evening, overnight and into Monday morning. The result will be flash freezing and the onset of ‘black ice’ that will make driving difficult. The snow may be nearly gone, but the need for extreme caution remains. Avoid nonessential travel.”

The National Weather Service says rain will taper off west to east today, with rapidly dropping temperatures following the same pattern. Rain can be heavy at times, and wind will pick up, bringing in cold air in gusts.

Areas of highest exposure will be Eastern and Southeastern Kentucky, where a number of counties already were dealing with flooding and rockslides.

“This type of weather presents several challenges for our highway crews,” said Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray. “These ‘whiplash temperatures’ combined with rain can cause slopes along roadways to become unstable, and rock slides are the result. There is a danger of downed trees blocking roadways and bringing down power lines. Our crews will be carrying chain saws as well as salt and other equipment.”

Keep Kentucky Moving Safely

Safe roadways are a shared responsibility, especially during inclement weather when risks increase. KYTC encourages motorists to prepare for winter and remain safe by following these tips: