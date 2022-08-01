Kentucky Governor Updates on Flood Recovery Efforts

Gov. Beshear Provides Update on Flooding Recovery Efforts, Deaths

FEMA individual assistance approved for five counties so far; at least 19 shelters open for displaced Kentuckians

EASTERN KENTUCKY – Gov. Andy Beshear today updated Kentuckians on rescue and recovery efforts in flood-stricken Eastern Kentucky and related deaths from the flooding. The Governor also announced the beginning of an application process for individual disaster assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

“We are still focused on meeting the immediate needs of providing food, water and shelter for thousands of our fellow Kentuckians who have been displaced by this catastrophic flood,” Gov. Beshear said. “At the same time, we have started on the long road to eventual recovery.”

The Governor toured the flood-damaged area today with stops in Hazard (Perry County), Leburn (Knott County), Hindman (Knott County) and Whitesburg (Letcher County). He said 359 survivors are being temporarily sheltered at 15 shelters and at two state parks and campgrounds. Shelter sites can be found at governor.ky.gov/FloodResources.

Death Toll Continues To Rise

Gov. Beshear announced today that the death toll from the devastating floods has now risen to 28. Deaths by county are as follows:

Breathitt County: 6

Clay County: 2

Knott County: 15, including 4 children

Letcher County: 2

Perry County: 3

Individual Assistance Available in Five Counties

Today, FEMA announced that renters and homeowners of Breathitt, Clay, Knott, Letcher and Perry counties who were affected by the severe storms, flooding and mudslides that began July 26 may apply for individual disaster assistance.

Gov. Beshear said he expects additional counties to qualify for individual assistance as FEMA teams continue to assess the damage: “I fully expect more to be added as was the process in responding to December’s tornadoes.”

Applications can be filed online at disasterassistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362 or by using the FEMA mobile app. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service. To learn more, see the full release.

The Governor said it will be important when applying for assistance to have some critical information in hand, including:

A current phone number where you can be contacted;

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying;

Your Social Security number;

A general list of damage and losses;

Banking information if you choose direct deposit; and

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name.

Survivors with homeowners, renter’s or flood insurance should file a claim as soon as possible. FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. If your policy does not cover all your damage expenses, you may be eligible for federal assistance.

Take photos to document damage and begin cleanup and repairs to prevent further damage. Remember to keep receipts from all purchases related to the cleanup and repair.

In addition to multiple state and federal agencies, Missouri Task Force 1 has been activated by FEMA to assist with response.

“Once the team arrives at their destination, the task force will prepare for whatever mission they may be assigned,” the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management said in a statement. “These missions could include water rescues, wide area search, targeted searches or even humanitarian welfare checks.”

Travel trailers are being delivered and connected to utilities for emergency sheltering. Seventeen have been delivered to Jenny Wiley State Resort Park in Floyd County with 13 more expected by the end of the day. One has been delivered to Mine Made Adventure Park in Knott County with five more expected. Information will be forthcoming for those who may be in need of these temporary shelters.

Missing Persons

Kentucky State Police is responding and actively searching for missing people.

If you wish to report a missing loved one in the counties of Breathitt, Perry, Knott, Letcher or Leslie counties, contact Post 13 Hazard at 606-435-6069.

If you wish to report a missing loved one in the counties of Magoffin, Johnson, Martin, Floyd, or Pike counties, contact Post 9 Pikeville at 606-433-7711.

If you wish to report a missing loved one in the counties of Jackson, Owsley, or Lee counties, contact Post 7 Richmond at 859-623-2404.

If you wish to report a missing loved one in the counties of Wolfe or Morgan counties, contact Post 8 Morehead at 606-784-4127.

If you wish to report a missing loved one in Harlan County, contact Post 10 Harlan at 606-573-3131.

Please note phone lines are extremely busy right now. It may take a while to get through. A command staging area has been established at the Hazard Armory for emergency personnel only. The public should not travel to the affected areas until emergency personnel gives the all-clear.

Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund

As of July 31 at 10 a.m. EDT, there have been 8,935 donations to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund, totaling $1,121,426.80.

To donate, visit TeamEKYfloodrelieffund.ky.gov.

Water Outages

Twenty-two water systems have limited operations due to power outages and storm damage.

Approximately 27,000 service connections are without water.

Approximately 40,000 service connections are under a Boil Water Advisory.

Communication has been established with all impacted drinking water systems.

All drinking water systems are reporting to be operational.

Seventeen wastewater systems have limited operations, primarily due to flooded infrastructure and are experiencing discharges from portions of their systems.

