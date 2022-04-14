Kentucky Governor Releases Tax Returns

Gov. Beshear Releases Tax Returns for Sixth Straight Year, Again Challenges Other Elected State Leaders to Release Theirs

FRANKFORT, KY (STL.News) Gov. Andy Beshear reiterated his commitment to transparency once again when he released his 2021 tax returns and 2021 Statement of Financial Disclosure.

For the sixth consecutive year, the Governor has released his tax returns and called on all other constitutional officers and legislative leaders to do the same. So far, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman is the only other statewide elected official to release their returns in the last six years.

“Throughout my entire time in elected office, I have worked hard to be transparent with Kentuckians and to earn their trust,” Gov. Beshear said. “All public officials should work to earn the public’s trust and to demonstrate that their only interests are what’s best for the people of the commonwealth. This used to be expected. Now, it’s sadly the exception.”

Gov. Beshear’s returns, filed jointly with his wife, Britainy, show he has only one employer – the people of Kentucky. Beshear’s adjusted gross income totaled $184,281, which included his salary as Governor along with some stock dividends.

The Governor’s 2021 calendar year Statement of Financial Disclosure, which is required to be filed by elected officials and Executive Branch officers by April 15, includes additional information. The Governor listed three gifts traditionally received by the Governor of Kentucky: University of Kentucky basketball tickets, University of Kentucky football tickets and an honorary membership to the Frankfort Country Club. In addition, Gov. Beshear received tickets to a Cincinnati Reds baseball game where Will Beshear threw out the first pitch, the original artwork used for the 2021 Governor’s Derby Celebration poster, an electric guitar from a Murray, Kentucky, luthier and Shady Rays sunglasses.

Lt. Gov. Coleman also released her 2021 tax returns and 2021 Statement of Financial Disclosure as well. The Lieutenant Governor released her family’s 2017 and 2018 taxes when running for office and released her 2019 and 2020 tax returns when they were filed.

First taking public office as Kentucky Attorney General in 2016, Beshear has released his tax returns for every year he has served, beginning in 2017 with the release of his 2016 returns. He is the first Kentucky Attorney General to have released his taxes for each year he served in the office.