Kentucky Governor Opens Online Portal for Donations

Gov. Beshear Opens Online Portal for Donations to Help Victims of Flooding in Eastern Kentucky

Contributions will help with long-term recovery efforts

FRANKFORT, KY– Today, Gov. Andy Beshear opened an online portal for donations to flood victims at https://TeamEKYFloodReliefFund.ky.gov. The website will allow Kentuckians once again to help their neighbors in a time of desperate need.

“I wish I could tell you why we keep getting hit here in Kentucky. I wish I could tell you why areas – where people may not have that much – continue to get hit and lose everything. I cannot give you the why, but I know what we do in response to it. And the answer is: Everything we can,” Gov. Beshear said. “Today, we’re giving everyone that opportunity to help through the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund.”

Donations can be made at https://TeamEKYFloodReliefFund.ky.gov. The funds will be used to provide long-term relief to individuals directly impacted by this historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky. These donations can help with food, shelter and other necessities of life and supplement emergency funds that come into the area.

Money collected through the donation site will not be used for administrative costs. Credit card and treasury fees may apply.

After Western Kentucky’s devastating tornados in December 2021, people came together and raised $52 million through more than 150,000 donations to help survivors with their long-term recovery.

If you would like to donate items toward immediate relief in Eastern Kentucky, contact your local shelter, Red Cross or United Way. Immediate needs include water and cleaning supplies.