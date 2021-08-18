Kentucky Governor: Funding for Roads Resurfacing in Pike County

Gov. Beshear Presents $367,650 for Badly Needed Resurfacing of Roads in Pike County

PIKEVILLE, KY (STL.News)Today in Pikeville, Gov. Andy Beshear presented a ceremonial check for $367,650 from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), representing discretionary funding for badly needed resurfacing on two roads in the northern part of Pike County.

The routes are County Road 1360Q4 (Right Fork of Brushy Creek) and CR 1395Q4 (Rockhouse Fork of Big Creek). The two project areas will cover seven miles, combined. The funding is administered by the KYTC Department of Rural and Municipal Aid.

“My administration’s mission is to provide efficient and modern transportation infrastructure for all Kentuckians,” Gov. Beshear said. “That mission isn’t limited to interstates and parkways. It extends also to the small county roads and city streets that lead to your front door, or to your school, or work place or house of worship. Those streets and roads are vitally important to the people who use them, such as those who live and work on Rockhouse Fork and Right Fork of Brushy.”

Pike County’s application to the cabinet for discretionary funding said the need is particularly great on Right Fork of Brushy Creek Road, which has 126 residents and two businesses. Though greatly deteriorated, the road is their primary connector to Kentucky Route 881, one of the main arterials in northern Pike County.

Of the total funding, $281,250 is to pay for resurfacing 5.1 miles of Right Fork of Brushy Creek Road. The remainder, $86,400, is for resurfacing 1.9 miles of Rockhouse Fork of Big Creek Road.

“Kentucky’s road and highway infrastructure faces many challenges, but I am happy with the efforts being made by the Kentucky General Assembly and the administration to ensure precious taxpayer dollars reach the areas of most need,” said Sen. Phillip Wheeler, who represents five counties, including Pike County. “I want to thank Secretary Jim Gray and KYTC and all of its incredible employees for their attention to our region. I look forward to the stellar job our local road crews will be able to do with these vital discretionary dollars.”

“We all know how important safe roads are to our region. They open our area to all kinds of opportunities and make health care, education, employment and entertainment more accessible,” said Rep. Norma Kirk-McCormick, who represents part of Pike County as well as Martin County. “I’m pleased to see the Governor award discretionary funding to Pike County. After all, every dollar spent on roads and infrastructure is an investment in our communities. I cannot wait to see new opportunities for tourism and economic development in Eastern Kentucky as a result of this transportation funding.”

“These projects will help improve transportation safety in Pike County and make travel easier for both our residents and visitors. Our county’s natural beauty and incredible people give us so much opportunity to grow tourism and our economy, but we need infrastructure that’s up to the task,” said Pike County Judge/Executive Ray Jones. “Thank you to Gov. Beshear and KYTC for the funding to resurface these roads so they can better serve our people.”

To date, Gov. Beshear’s administration has committed more than $33.2 million in discretionary funds from KYTC to address critical transportation needs to improve Kentucky communities. Also, in April, Gov. Beshear announced plans to invest $23 million to improve highway safety near schools, protecting students, educators and families. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is using state funding allocated in the 2020 Highway Plan to complete 70 school safety improvement projects in 44 counties across the state.

In addition to supporting transportation projects, the Governor also discussed economic prosperity across the commonwealth and in the Pike County region. Since taking office, Gov. Beshear has announced more than $5 million in planned economic investment near Pike County that has created good jobs and opportunity.