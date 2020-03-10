Kentucky Governor Beshear Confirms Two More COVID-19 Cases Bringing Kentucky Total to Six

FRANKFORT, KY (STL.News) Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear confirmed two more cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), one in Fayette County and one in Harrison County, Monday night, bringing the total in Kentucky to six. Those patients confirmed on Monday are in isolation.

Gov. Beshear was not able to provide any more details about the latest cases Monday evening. Health officials received those test results late Monday along with 11 negative tests.

“This was expected and we are ready,” Gov. Beshear said. “There is no need to panic. I urge people to stay calm and practice good hygiene. I don’t think Kentucky has been hit harder than other states. We have been more active and aggressive in the way we are responding.”

In Kentucky, the state has received results for 34 tests with 28 of those being negative.

As of 6:45 p.m. Monday, three people have tested positive from Harrison County, two from Fayette and one from Jefferson.

“We don’t want positive test results, but that means we know where they are and can respond accordingly,” Gov. Beshear said.

Tonight, Gov. Beshear also advised those 60 and older against flying and told them to avoid cruises.

Gov. Beshear declared a state of emergency Friday to ensure the state has all of the necessary resources to respond. The Governor issued an executive order to waive copays, deductibles, cost-sharing and diagnostic testing fees for private insurance and state employees. He is also telling providers to expand their networks to patients that may go outside their normal providers.

Beshear, Kentucky Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack, and Eric Friedlander, acting secretary of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, briefed Kentuckians on the latest cases and on the state’s continued response Monday night at the Capitol. They will provide additional information on the latest cases and the state’s response at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Gov. Beshear, Dr. Stack and Mr. Friedlander, who briefed state lawmakers on Monday, have been in constant contact with local, state and federal officials. They participated in a Monday call with Vice President Mike Pence, who is overseeing the federal response.

Beginning weeks before the virus was found in the Commonwealth, state and local officials collaborated to prepare for COVID-19 and are now working together to respond.

People can click here to read a release and watch video of Gov. Beshear, Dr. Stack, Mr. Friedlander and local leaders providing information to Kentuckians earlier Monday.