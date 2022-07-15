Kentucky Governor: $654,000 to Support Woodford County

Gov. Beshear Presents More Than $654,000 to Support Safety, Accessibility in Woodford County

VERSAILLES, Ky. – In keeping with his priorities to promote health, connectivity and traffic safety, Governor Andy Beshear presented $654,863 to the Woodford County Fiscal Court to provide a safer and easier way for pedestrians and cyclists to get to and from Versailles.

The funding from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) will provide an 8-foot-wide multi-use path running 0.65 miles along Big Sink Road between its intersections with Quail Run Road and Crossfield Drive. The path is the final section needed to connect to other pedestrian infrastructure leading into downtown Versailles.

“All Kentuckians deserve the chance to explore their communities safely, and this grant will help make sure they can in Versailles,” said Gov. Beshear. “Your local officials have stepped up to get this project done and make sure we can keep pedestrians safe.”

“Woodford County is grateful to Gov. Andy Beshear for helping us build the Big Sink Sidewalk, which is a much-needed, long-overdue project. This critical connection is important infrastructure needed to serve our citizens, the city, the county, neighborhoods, businesses, industry, our post office, our soccer complex and much more,” said Woodford County Judge/Executive James Kay. “Woodford County is more walkable and better connected than at any time in our history, and the Big Sink Sidewalk is a monumental milestone that will enhance our quality of life and provide a promising pathway to a better future for Woodford Countians.”