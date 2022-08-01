Kentucky Flags to Half-Staff in Honor Flood Victims

Gov. Beshear Orders Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Those Lost and Impacted by Floods

Governor encourages Kentuckians to light homes and businesses green in honor of flood victims

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff in honor of Kentuckians lost to or impacted by the historic Eastern Kentucky flooding events that began July 26.

Flags at state office buildings should be lowered to half-staff beginning at sunrise Tuesday, Aug. 2, and remain so until sundown Monday, Aug. 8. Gov. Beshear is encouraging individuals, businesses and organizations throughout Kentucky to join in this tribute.

The Governor also asked Kentuckians to light their homes and businesses in green – the color of compassion – in honor of the flood victims: “Let’s pull out those green lights again and let the people of Eastern Kentucky know we love them.”

Flag status information is available at governor.ky.gov/flag-status.