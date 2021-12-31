Kentucky Disaster SNAP Benefits Approved for Counties

Additional Disaster SNAP Benefits Approved for Kentucky Counties Following Historic Storms, Tornadoes

Applications open Jan. 5 for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program waiver

Frankfort, KY (STL.News) Gov. Andy Beshear announced that Disaster SNAP benefits have been approved for Kentuckians who live or work in 14 counties impacted by the Dec. 10-11 tornadic storms, and two other counties are on standby to be added in the near future.

“We really appreciate the extra assistance from the federal government to ensure our Kentucky families who have lost so much are able to have access to healthy food at this time,” said Gov. Beshear. “When you’re worried about how to rebuild your home and your life, you shouldn’t have the extra burden of worrying about your next meal.”

A Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or D-SNAP waiver, has been approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service.

Applications may be submitted beginning Jan. 5, 2022 for short-term food help for individuals and families living or working in Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Lyon, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Taylor and Warren counties.

Kentuckians residing or working in Barren and Marion County will have an opportunity to apply at a later date.

D-SNAP gives food assistance to low-income households with food loss, loss of income or damage caused by a natural disaster. Approved D-SNAP beneficiaries will receive an Electronic Benefits (EBT) card to access them. The card is used just like a debit card to buy food at most local grocery stores. Because of the unique needs of disaster survivors, D-SNAP uses different standards than normal SNAP. If you would not ordinarily qualify for SNAP, you may qualify for D-SNAP if you had one of the disaster-related expenses below:

Home or business repairs

Temporary shelter expenses

Evacuation or relocation expenses

Home or business protection

Disaster-related personal injury, including funeral expenses

Lost or no access to income due to the disaster, including reduced, terminated or delayed receipt of income, for a large part of the benefit period

In come cases, food loss after a disaster like flooding or power outages

Additionally, residents who currently receive SNAP benefits can request and apply for a replacement of benefits due to power outages and other impacts. Any SNAP recipient can request replacement benefits whenever food purchased with SNAP benefits is destroyed due to a household disaster. Some recipients may have already received replacements automatically. Replacement requests must be made by Jan. 10, 2022.

For help applying, call the Department for Community Based Services’ call center for D-SNAP at 1-833-371-8570, the fastest method to receive benefits. Applications will be taken by phone from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. EST Monday – Friday, and Saturday, 9 a.m.– 2 p.m. EST. Applications may also be made at DCBS offices in the eligible counties.

On Monday, Gov. Beshear announced that, through a waiver approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, SNAP beneficiaries affected by the recent storms and tornadoes can request benefit replacements. A second waiver provides automatic replacements of December benefits to some residents of Warren and Hickman counties, Mayfield, Dawson Springs, Auburn and Pembroke. Additionally, the Governor announced that SNAP benefits can be used to purchase hot food from authorized SNAP retailers. Under normal circumstances, hot foods cannot be bought using SNAP benefits. Kentuckians in 30 counties may make hot food purchases through Jan. 17, 2022.