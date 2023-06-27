Kentucky – Aric Campbell – Indicted – Elder Abuse

Kentucky Attorney General Announced that Aric Campbell has been Indicted for Abuse of an Adult and related charges.

FRANKFORT, KY (STL.News) Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Monday that an investigation by his Office of Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Control resulted in the indictment of Aric Campbell, 36, of Cornettsville, for abuse of an adult and related charges.

On June 23, 2023, a Perry County Grand Jury indicted Aric Campbell for two counts of Knowing Abuse of an Adult (Class C Felony), two counts of Criminal Abuse, First Degree (Class C Felony), and one count of Unlawful Transaction with a Minor, First Degree (Class C Felony).

The case was investigated by Detective Justin Cooley of the Office of Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Control, and Assistant Attorneys General Zachary Ousley and Justin Rowe presented the case before the Perry County Grand Jury on behalf of the Commonwealth.

To file a Medicaid fraud or abuse complaint, visit ag.ky.gov/MedicaidFraud or call the Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Hotline at 1-877-ABUSE TIP (1-877-228-7384).

SOURCE: Kentucky Attorney General