Kentucky – $680,000 in Cleaner Water Program Funding

Lt. Gov. Coleman Announces More Than $680,000 in Cleaner Water Program Funding for Simpson County

FRANKFORT, KY (STL.News) Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman awarded $682,076 in funding to Simpson County today through Gov. Andy Beshear’s Cleaner Water Program.

“Kentucky families deserve clean water – a basic human right – as well as access to safe and well-maintained roads, educational opportunities and support when they need help,” said Gov. Beshear. “Today’s investments show what we can accomplish when we put our values into action.”

“Investments in infrastructure, like high-speed internet, clean water, roads and bridges, provide Kentucky a solid foundation for building tomorrow’s economy today,” said Lt. Gov. Coleman.

As part of Gov. Beshear’s Better Kentucky Plan, the Cleaner Water Program is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and administered by the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority (KIA), $250 million was appropriated at the close of the 2021 General Assembly through a bipartisan agreement for clean drinking water and wastewater grants to fund projects across Kentucky. The Barren River Area Development District submitted the funding request for this project to the KIA.

In Simpson County, Lt. Gov. Coleman awarded:

$501,902 to the City of Franklin to rehabilitate 125 manholes and replace waterlines along Morgantown Road and U.S.-31W North; and

$180,174 to the Simpson County Water District to replace 43,000 feet of waterlines to improve service to 93 households.

“We are excited that Lt. Gov. Coleman presented us with funding from the Governor’s Cleaner Water Program,” Simpson County Judge/Executive Mason Barnes said. “It is good to see the state placing such an emphasis on these types of projects. It will certainly be a big help in improving our rural water service here in Simpson County.”

“The City of Franklin is growing at a rapid pace and the improvements to our water and wastewater system are vital to our community,” Franklin Mayor Larry Dixon said. “The funds from the Better Kentucky Plan will allow the City of Franklin to replace over 4,600 feet of water lines which will ensure cleaner drinking water for a number of residents, commercial businesses and restaurants. The funding will also allow for the replacement of 130 manholes providing a cleaner environment in our community.”

About the Cleaner Water Program

More than $152 million has been awarded to grantees to fund transformative projects since the call for projects was announced June 1. Eligible government agencies, such as city-owned water or sewer utilities, water commissions, water and sewer districts and counties, collaborated with their local Area Development Districts and Area Water Management Councils to submit projects for Cleaner Water Program funding. There are 713 public drinking water and wastewater utilities in Kentucky.

Cleaner Water Program funding is allocated in three ways:

$150 million based on each county’s proportion of the state’s population, with the exception of Jefferson County’s share, which is discounted by 50% based on its high per capita allocation from the federal act. A list of the allocations by county can be found here.

$50 million is available for utilities to provide drinking water services to unserved, rural customers or to utilities under a federal consent decree. The KIA shall consider social, economic and environmental benefits in determining the allocations.

$49.9 million is available to supplement a project grant for a project with a cost in excess of a county’s allocation amount and other available grant sources. The social, economic and environmental benefits shall be considered in determining project allocations. KIA will receive $75,000 to administer the grant program.

The American Society of Civil Engineers in 2019 projected that Kentucky faces nearly $14.5 billion in water/wastewater infrastructure needs over the next 20 years, including over $8.2 billion in drinking water upgrades and $6.2 billion in sewer system improvements.

Information about the Cleaner Water Program, as well as grants for high-speed internet expansion, school facility upgrades and vocational education center renovations, can be found at governor.ky.gov/BetterKy.