Kentucky – $3 Million for Crittenden, Christian Counties

Gov. Beshear Announces More than $3 Million for Crittenden, Christian Counties

MARION / PRINCETON / HOPKINSVILLE – Gov. Beshear awarded $3,119,637 for projects in Crittenden and Christian counties supporting Cleaner Water Program projects from the Better Kentucky Plan, as well as transportation improvements, and announced the largest economic development investment in Christian County history.

“This has been an incredibly difficult year for Kentucky families, from the historic tornadoes in Western Kentucky last December to the catastrophic floods in Eastern Kentucky this week,” Gov. Beshear said. “But today, we showed that hope and compassion is stronger than any natural disaster. We got to deliver much-needed funding to help with infrastructure and cleaner water.”

Gov. Beshear announced a $2,036,451 award for the Christian County Water District for its Water System Extension Project. The Governor has already approved more than $1 million for the project, and the additional money will allow the project to be fully funded. Waterlines will be extended along 39 rural roadways to provide water to 75 unserved and underserved homes. A new pump station will also be built to fill a water tank in the Crofton area. This project will finish out the distribution system. The benefits will not just be in Christian County, but also Hopkins, Todd and Trigg counties.

“This will provide good money to fund a project to give people in Christian County water for the first time,” said James Owen, superintendent of the Christian County Water District. “This project will extend new lines throughout the county and do a lot of good for our people.”

“I’m extremely proud of the investment the legislature made in improving water and wastewater infrastructure in communities like ours,” said Rep. Walker Thomas, who represents part of Christian County. “The federal dollars behind this project provided a once-in-a-generation opportunity to work with local governments to identify projects that made the biggest impact, and I appreciate the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority and Governor’s Office working to get the funding out.”

Earlier in the day, Gov. Beshear announced $975,625 in Cleaner Water Program funding for the Crittenden-Livingston County Water District. This project will install 21 miles of water main, providing service to 60 homes. The project will also eliminate dead-end lines, improving overall efficiency in the water system.

“The Crittenden-Livingston Water District is happy to be approved for this funding,” said T.L. Maddux, chairman of the Crittenden-Livingston County Water District. “People will have access to public water for the first time ever. This money will do a lot of good. Blackburn Church Road has 10 households that have been waiting for this water for a long time, and they will be the first to receive the money from Gov. Beshear and the state of Kentucky.”

Funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and administered by the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority, $500 million has been appropriated through a bipartisan agreement with the General Assembly to provide clean drinking water and wastewater grants to fund projects across Kentucky since 2021.

In Hopkinsville, the Governor awarded $107,561 to Christian County for a project to repave a portion of Witty Lane using the rubber modified asphalt. The remainder of the road has or will be repaved with traditional asphalt and the county will monitor how well each method works over time. Rubber-modified asphalt has been shown to reduce noise and is more resistant to cracking and rutting, which can increase the life of the roadway by seven to 10 years. The money for these projects comes from the Energy and Environment Cabinet’s Kentucky Waste Tire Trust Fund, which receives $2 from every new tire sold in the commonwealth.

“The funding announced today will let us repave a portion of Witty Lane,” said Christian County Judge/Executive Steve Tribble. “The repaving will cut down on noise pollution and extend the life of the road. It will serve Christian County well.”

Gov. Beshear also highlighted the $13,827,320 Better Internet Program grant for the Pennyrile Rural Electric Cooperative, which will expand access to high-speed internet to 5,598 currently unserved households and businesses located in Caldwell, Christian, Lyon, Todd and Trigg counties.