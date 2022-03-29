Kentucky – $250,000 for Logan-Hubble Memorial Park

Kentucky – Lt. Gov. Coleman Awards $250,000 for Logan-Hubble Memorial Park Project in Lincoln County

STANFORD, KY (STL.News) Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman awarded $250,000 to Lincoln County for improvements to and the expansion of Logan-Hubble Memorial Park.

The funding comes from the Department for Local Government’s Recreational Trails Program (RTP).

The project includes five major components:

Condition and safety improvements to eight miles of existing dirt trails;

Constructing and connecting 3.89 miles of proposed trails;

Enhancing 2.25 miles of previously developed trails for bicycling;

Evaluating existing restrooms to determine if a new facility should be built, and

Adding lighting, a kiosk and signage.

“Kentucky has extraordinary natural beauty and every family should be able to experience it close to where they live,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “This project will help people in Lincoln County get exercise and fresh air, have fun and stay safe at a park that’s already a huge asset for the community.”

“These upgrades are really exciting for Lincoln County and for every family who already loves this park,” Lt. Governor Coleman said. “Our administration is always looking for new ways to help families stay healthy and make memories together, while supporting our environment, too.”

“On behalf of Lincoln County Fiscal Court and the Logan-Hubble Park Board, I thank Commissioner Keene and the Department for Local Government staff for awarding Lincoln County a $250,000 RTP grant to improve many facets of our beautiful, 500-acre, Logan-Hubble Park. I also thank Bluegrass Area Development District staff and Jane Vanhook, chairperson of the LHP board, for their dedication during the grant process,” Lincoln County Judge/Executive Jim W. Adams, Jr. said. “Logan-Hubble Park has and will be enjoyed by many people for years to come. We are grateful for Lt. Governor Coleman taking time from her busy schedule to present the ceremonial check to Lincoln County.”

About the Recreational Trails Program

The RTP is funded by the Federal Highway Administration. It can be used to provide assistance for acquisition of easements, development and/or maintenance of recreational trails and trailhead facilities for both motorized and non-motorized use. The RTP benefits communities and enhances quality of life. All trails that have received FHWA funding must remain open to the public and maintained for perpetuity.