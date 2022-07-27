Kentucky – $2 Million to Improve Infrastructure

Gov. Beshear Presents Over $2 Million to Improve Infrastructure, Accessibility in Logan, Todd Counties

Funds will improve pedestrian safety, services for seniors

FRANKFORT, Ky. – In keeping with his priorities to promote safety and health in the commonwealth, Governor Andy Beshear presented $2,025,385 in various awards to Logan and Todd counties that improve infrastructure and accessibility for Kentuckians.

These awards invest in improvements for pedestrians and cyclists, road resurfacing efforts, rehabilitating a senior center and upgrades to Elkton-Todd County Park.

“Today’s funding prioritizes the wellbeing of all Kentuckians,” Gov. Beshear said. “These awards are helping us build a better Kentucky by improving sidewalks, roads and parks, and supporting our senior citizens.”

City of Russellville 2nd Street Sidewalk Replacement Project

In Logan County, Gov. Beshear presented $424,000 from the federal Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) to the City of Russellville for use in replacing sidewalks on both sides of 2nd Street. New sidewalk will connect the city’s underserved east side neighborhood to the Russellville city square, government buildings and some 40 downtown establishments.

“Current sidewalks in the project area are spotty, and residents who lack transportation have to walk on grass and in the roadway to get downtown from East 2nd Street,” Mayor Mark Stratton said. “Having a good safe sidewalk will promote walking and bicycling, both of which, in turn, promote good health. We appreciate Gov. Beshear’s consideration of our application.”

Earl Davis Drive Resurfacing

Gov. Beshear awarded $52,385 in discretionary transportation funding to the City of Russellville for resurfacing and repair of hazards on a quarter-mile of Earl Davis Drive. Mayor Mark Stratton said it’s the home of three local industries employing 125 to 150 workers on average.

“These industries receive 75 to 90 semi-truck loads daily during normal operations. Over time Earl Davis Drive has developed numerous severe base failures due to traffic volume and heavy loads. The probability of a total failure of the roadway is of great concern,” Mayor Stratton said.

The City of Russellville is responsible for administering the work and will be reimbursed by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC).

East Logan Water District Improvement

Gov. Beshear also awarded $625,000 from the Cleaner Water Program to the East Logan Water District to add more than 41,000 feet of waterline. The waterline extensions will fill out the distribution system and help service at least 25 unserved Kentuckians.

The Cleaner Water Program is part of Gov. Beshear’s Better Kentucky Plan, which is creating 14,500 jobs while helping to build better schools, expand high-speed internet, improve infrastructure and deliver clean drinking water and quality sewer systems across Kentucky.

City of Auburn Pedestrian Park Improvement

Also in Logan County, the Governor presented $276,000 in TAP funding to the City of Auburn for use in building seven-tenths of a mile of new sidewalk on Wrenwood Drive.

“The new sidewalks we propose would connect our newly renovated park, developing neighborhoods and senior citizen communities to downtown businesses and Sugar Maple Square,” Auburn Mayor Mike Hughes said.

“Auburn has a substantial number of residents who walk for exercise and also a number who walk out of necessity. The new sidewalk will tie into and continue an existing sidewalk network and allow for more distance to be covered by pedestrians and bicycle riders. We thank Gov. Beshear for his support of this project to improve the quality of life in the City of Auburn,” Mayor Hughes added.

Todd County Senior Center Rehabilitation Project

In Todd County, Gov. Beshear presented $750,000 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding to rehabilitate the Todd County Senior Center. The center was constructed in 1997 and is in need of upgrades. The improvements will include new HVAC units, correcting plumbing issues, new flooring and ceiling tiles, installing energy-efficient lighting and repairing the roof, gutters and downspouts. The main entry door will be made accessible. Office space will be established for the Pennyrile Allied Community Services, which staffs and operates the center. The front porch area will also be enclosed for additional space for center activities.

The senior center makes services available to all elderly residents in Todd County. The improvements to the facility will ensure that the center will provide essential services to the senior citizens in a cleaner and safer environment. The center will also continue to provide congregate and home-delivered meals, which are vital to the well-being of many senior citizens.

“As Todd County judge/executive, it is very exciting to receive this CDBG award for the rehabilitation of our 26-year-old senior center,” Todd County Judge/Executive Todd Mansfield said. “On behalf of the Todd County Fiscal Court, I want to say thank you Gov. Beshear and the Department for Local Government for seeing the need, Amy Frogue and the entire Pennyrile Area Development District staff for their help during the grant process and finally, Pennyrile Allied Community Services and Charlotte Lyons for their continued great work at the Todd County Senior Center.”

Elkton-Todd County Park Improvements

Also in Todd County, Gov. Beshear announced his selection of the City of Elkton for a $123,000 Land & Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) award. The funding will go toward removing old playground equipment and installing new, safer playground equipment. New metal light poles and LED lights will be installed at a ball field in the park.

“We appreciate receiving this LWCF grant to make improvements to the Elkton-Todd County Park,” Mayor Arthur Green said. “The updating on the ball field will add energy-efficient lights and improve safety, and the adding of new playground equipment will also improve safety for children and help ensure a great place for our citizens to play. We are thankful for the Governor’s assistance in obtaining this grant.”

Elkton West Main Sidewalk and Drainage Improvements

Gov. Beshear also presented $400,000 in TAP funding to the City of Elkton for a sidewalk replacement and drainage project on West Main Street. The project involves removing old, deteriorated sidewalk, burying utilities, installing new sidewalk, curbs and gutters. The city also will enlarge a storm sewer culvert to alleviate chronic street flooding.

“Existing sidewalks in this area are crumbling and in much need of repair,” Mayor Green said. “This project will give many of our residents a much safer connection with the courthouse, post office, banks, restaurants, grocery stores and many other businesses. We very much appreciate Gov. Beshear’s support of our application.”

Announcements Follow Internet Grant Awards

The funding awards come a month after the announcement of the Pennyrile Rural Electric Cooperative receiving seven grants totaling $13,827,320 to expand high-speed internet. The overall project cost is $27,906,340 including the required matching funds. This investment will expand access to high-speed internet to 5,598 currently unserved households and businesses located in Caldwell, Christian, Lyon, Todd and Trigg counties.

About the Transportation Alternatives Program

TAP is a federally funded reimbursement program administered through KYTC’s Office of Local Programs. Funding supports non-motorized forms of transportation to improve connectivity, accessibility, safety and equity in communities. Transportation projects commonly include bicycle and pedestrian pathways, ADA compliance, Safe Routes to School and wildlife mitigation. The program covers 80% of the project cost.

About the Community Development Block Grant Program

The CDBG program provides annual grants on a formula basis to states, cities and counties to develop viable urban communities by providing decent housing and a suitable living environment, and by expanding economic opportunities.

About the Land & Water Conservation Fund

The LWCF provides federal grant funds to protect important natural areas, acquire land for outdoor recreation and develop or renovate public outdoor recreation facilities such as campgrounds, picnic areas, playfields, swimming facilities, boating and fishing facilities, trails, natural areas and parks. To receive the funds, which are administered at the state level by the Department for Local Government, selected applicants must undergo federal review and receive approval from the National Park Service.