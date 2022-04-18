Kentucky – $2.9 Million to Lexington-Fayette County

Lt. Gov. Coleman Presents More Than $2.9 Million to Lexington-Fayette County to Expand Safe Walking, Cycling Paths

LEXINGTON, KY (STL.News) Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman presented $2,909,975 to the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government to expand shared use paths for pedestrians, cyclists and wheelchair users. The funding comes from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP).

“We are building a better Kentucky together, and our economy is booming. To meet this moment, we need to make sure all Kentuckians have safe and accessible options for how to get to work, the doctor’s office, their classrooms and to any other place they want to visit in their communities,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “These shared use paths will help our people stay healthy, save money and have fun, while also reducing traffic congestion. They are a win-win-win.”

“These paths will help keep our people safe, they’re practical for walkers, bikers and wheelchair users, and they’re fun for families, students, children and even pets,” Lt. Gov. Coleman said. “As an educator, I’m thrilled these projects will make it easier for our students to get to two different college campuses, and they’re going to connect so many Lexington residents with businesses, health care, tourism attractions, jobs and more – without ever needing to get in a car. This is a great day for this city and for our commonwealth.”

“We are so thankful for the support of Gov. Beshear and his administration in receiving funding for two important projects in Lexington,” said Mayor Linda Gorton. “Both the Citation Trail and Alumni Drive shared use paths will promote connectivity and accessibility for pedestrians and cyclists.”

Lt. Gov. Coleman presented $518,411 for the Citation Trail Phase 2 Project. This will fund the construction of a 12-foot-wide, 1,000-foot-long shared use path that completes a connection from Masterson Hills Park to the Town Branch Trail. Extending the Citation Trail to the Town Branch Trail provides residents access to a continuous off-road shared use path system that connects parks, neighborhoods, industrial parks, veterans’ health care, Bluegrass Community and Technical College, Townley Shopping Center, the Distillery District, Rupp Arena, the Lexington Convention Center and the jobs, goods and services in Lexington’s downtown area. Completing this gap in the Town Branch Trail network provides a continuous shared use path network stretching 28 miles from Masterson Station Park to the Kentucky Horse Park via Lexington’s Citation Trail, Town Branch Trail and Legacy Trail after decades of private and public sector investment toward this goal.

Lt. Gov. Coleman presented $2,391,564 for the Alumni Drive Shared Use Path Project. This will fund the design and construction of a 2-mile-long, 12-foot-wide shared use path on the south side of Alumni Drive from Tates Creek Road to New Circle Road. The project includes intersection crossing improvements at Chinoe Road and New Circle Road to enhance pedestrian and bicycle safety. The project is identified in the Lexington Area Metropolitan Planning Organization Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan as a major trail in the bicycle network. The project will create a continuous bicycle and pedestrian path on Alumni Drive from the Squires Road Trail, outside of Man O’ War Boulevard, to the existing Alumni Drive trail at the University of Kentucky’s campus, which extends to the UK Arboretum and to Nicholasville Road. This shared use path will connect the citizens of southeastern and south Lexington to UK’s campus and to the Town Branch Commons via UK’s campus trails and bicycle network. This project will provide equitable transportation access to jobs, education, goods and services along and adjacent to the Alumni Drive corridor, on UK’s campus and in downtown Lexington.

“The construction of these two shares use paths again emphasizes Lexington’s value on wellness for its citizens,” Sen. Reginald Thomas said.

“One of the main reasons Lexington is thriving is because it has invested so much in its parks, trails and green spaces while making it easy for people to access and enjoy our community’s natural beauty,” Reps. George Brown Jr., Kelly Flood, Ruth Ann Palumbo, Cherlynn Stevenson and Susan Westrom said in a joint statement. “These two new projects will help strengthen that reputation, and we want to thank Lt. Gov. Coleman for presenting these awards in person. We also appreciate Gov. Beshear and our fellow local, state and federal leaders for their work in making all of this possible. We’re really looking forward to seeing these projects once they’re complete.”

About the Transportation Alternatives Program

TAP is a federally funded reimbursement program administered through the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Office of Local Programs. Funding supports non-motorized forms of transportation to improve connectivity, accessibility, safety and equity in communities. Transportation projects commonly include bicycle and pedestrian pathways, ADA compliance, Safe Routes to School and wildlife mitigation. The program covers 80% of the project cost.