Kenneth Douglas Sentenced to Distribute Methamphetamine

Daytona Beach Man, Kenneth Douglas Sentenced To 16 Years In Prison

Orlando, FL (STL.News) U.S. District Judge Carlos E. Mendoza has sentenced Kenneth Douglas (24, Daytona Beach), a/k/a “One Way,” to 16 years in federal prison followed for conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Douglas had pleaded guilty on October 7, 2021.

According to court documents, beginning on March 1, 2021, and continuing through March 24, 2021, Douglas and a co-defendant conspired with each other to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. During the investigation, an undercover law enforcement officer purchased controlled substances from Douglas and his co-defendant, who Douglas had been supplying. Douglas was held responsible for more than 1.4 kilograms of methamphetamine that he had conspired to distribute in the Brevard and Volusia County areas.

On May 17, 2021, agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration executed a search warrant at Douglas’s residence and located fentanyl, four digital scales, ammunition, and a stolen Glock 9mm pistol. Douglas fled from the residence on foot but was quickly apprehended by pursuing agents.

Douglas’s co-defendant, Tom Thompson, a/k/a “China,” previously pleaded guilty for his role in this case. On December 27, 2021, Thompson was sentenced to 11 years and 4 months in federal prison.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Cocoa Police Department, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Beatriz Gonzalez.

