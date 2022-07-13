Kenneth Anim arrested for acting as a Money Mule, Launderer

Dual citizen, Kenneth Anim arrested for acting as a money mule and launderer

A 38-year-old man who held citizenship in the United States and Ghana has been arrested following the return of an indictment in a nationwide romance fraud scheme, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

Authorities took Kenneth Anim into custody today. He is expected to make his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Peter Bray at 2 p.m. today.

Anim had previously resided in the Houston and Richmond areas.

A federal grand jury returned the five-count indictment July 6.

From 2014 to 2019, Anim and his co-conspirator created individual sham businesses, according to the charges. They allegedly operated as money mules in relation to various mail and wire fraud schemes including internet fraud and romance scams.

The indictment further alleges Anim also opened and maintained bank accounts to collect proceeds from the schemes and to send the money to himself, his co-conspirators and overseas.

If convicted, Anim faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a possible $500,000 maximum fine.

FBI conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Belinda Beek and Grace Murphy are prosecuting the case.

An indictment is a formal accusation of criminal conduct, not evidence.

A defendant is presumed innocent unless convicted through due process of law.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today