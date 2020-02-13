Kenner Man Garrett Roth Sentenced To 51 Months for Violating the Federal Gun Control Act

(STL.News) – United States District Judge Susie Morgan sentenced Garrett Roth, age 27, a resident of Kenner, to fifty-one months in the Bureau of Prisons for being a felon in possession of a firearm, in violation of the Federal Gun Control Act announced U.S. Attorney Peter G. Strasser.

Roth was charged on August 13, 2018 in a one-count bill of information with possessing a Taurus, 9 mm semi-automatic pistol while being an unlawful user of and addicted to heroin. Roth will serve 51 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), which is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

U. S. Attorney Peter Strasser praised the work of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The prosecution is being handled by Assistant United States Attorney David Haller.

