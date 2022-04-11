Kendall Gilmer Pleads Guilty to Violating Gun Control Acts

Orleans Parish Man, Kendall Gilmer Pleads Guilty to Violating the Federal Controlled Substances and Gun Control Acts

NEW ORLEANS, LA (STL.News) KENDALL GILMER, JR., age 41, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, pled guilty on April 6, 2022, before U.S. District Judge Lance M. Africk to possession with intent to distribute fifty grams or more of methamphetamine in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1) and 841(b)(1)(B), and being a felon in possession of firearms in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 922(g)(1), announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.

According to court documents, on October 18, 2021, after conducting surveillance on GILMER, Drug Enforcement Administration agents and New Orleans Police Department officers conducted a traffic stop on GILMER, who was driving on North Claiborne Avenue in New Orleans. A search of GILMER’s vehicle revealed 80.3 grams of methamphetamine, 10.69 grams of a mixture and substance containing heroin and fentanyl, and two semi-automatic handguns.

For possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, GILMER faces a statutory mandatory minimum sentence of five years, up to forty years imprisonment, a fine of up to $5,000,000, and at least four years of supervised release following any term of imprisonment. For being a felon in possession of firearms, GILMER faces up to ten years imprisonment, a fine of up to $250,000, and up to three years supervised release. For both counts, GILMER faces payment of a $100 mandatory special assessment fee.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and New Orleans Police Department. The prosecution is being handled by Assistant United States Attorney J. Benjamin Myers.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today