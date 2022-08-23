Kelly Schultz Guilty to Possessing Child Pornography

Antigo Man, Kelly M. Schultz Pleads Guilty to Possessing Child Pornography

(STL.News) Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Kelly M. Schultz, 45, of Antigo, Wisconsin, pleaded guilty today in federal district court in Madison to possessing child pornography and was immediately remanded into custody.

U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson scheduled sentencing for November 18. The plea agreement calls for the defendant to be sentenced to 10 years in prison to be followed by 20 years of supervised release.

In March 2017, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Schultz’s home and seized approximately 150 CDs and DVDs. During the analysis of these items, agents located numerous images depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

The charge against Schultz was the result of an investigation conducted by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation; Port Edwards, Markesan, Everest Metro, and Antigo Police Departments; and Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The Langlade County District Attorney’s office also assisted. Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Altman is prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today