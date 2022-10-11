Keir Starmer’s chief of staff to leave as Labour moves to ‘election footing’

S ir Keir Starmer has sacked his chief of staff as the Labour leader moves to put the party on an “election footing”.

In a statement, the party said there would be a restructuring in the leader’s office which will see Sam White leave the post he was promoted to last summer.

He is laid off during a merger of roles from Sir Keir’s Leader of the Opposition office and party headquarters.

No other jobs are at risk, the party said.

Sir Keir told staff: “The Government’s collapse has given us a huge chance.

“The instability means they could fall at any time. Because of that we need to get on an election footing straight away.”

He added that the party needed to seize the “opportunity we have and show the British people we are the party that can lead our country forward”.

“These changes to the structures of the party that will move us onto that election footing,” he said.

“We’ve been planning this for a while but the scale of the Tory collapse has brought it forward.”

He paid tribute to Mr White, saying: “Sam has played an incredible role taking our operation to the next level. Under his leadership the team has become better and stronger.”

Mr White had been blamed by some in the party for the front bench picket line fiasco, which saw Labour shadow ministers banned from standing on picket lines during the summer strikes.

The changes to party structures will see policy and communications roles move to Labour HQ, reporting to general secretary David Evans.

Insiders said the changes had been long-planned but the collapse in support for the Conservatives in recent weeks following the budget had accelerated the shift.