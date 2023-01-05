Keir Starmer pledges ‘Take Back Control’ bill to shift power out of Westminster under Labour Government



Keir Starmer has pledged a “Take Back Control” bill that would dramatically shift power out of Westminster if Labour won the next election. The Labour leader said his government would “embrace” the catchphrase used by Vote Leave during the Brexit Referendum, turning it from a “slogan to a solution”.In a new year speech in Stratford, east London on Thursday, Sir Keir set out his principles for government by promising the “Take Back Control” Act would be a centrepiece of his administration’s “new approach to politics”.It would see devolved new powers given to local authorities over issues such as transport, climate change, housing and childcare provision.Seeking to portray Labour as the party of hope and change after 12 years of Tory rule, Sir Keir said was “convinced” that the “Westminster system is part of the problem” and that Britain needs “a completely new way of governing” . He said: “A huge power shift out of Westminster can transform our economy, our politics and our democracy. “The control people want is control over their lives and their community.“So we will embrace the Take Back Control message. But we’ll turn it from a slogan to a solution from a catchphrase into change. “We will spread control out of Westminster and devolve new powers over employment support, transport, energy, climate change, housing, culture, childcare provision, and how councils run their finances.READ MORE“And we’ll give communities a new right to request powers which go beyond this. All this will be in a new “Take Back Control” Bill – a centrepiece of our first King’s speech. “A Bill that will deliver on the demand for a new Britain, a new approach to politics and democracy.”But Sir Keir warned that Labour would not open the “big government chequebook” in an attempt to repair Britain’s crumbling public services if the party wins the next election.He denied that the country’s problems can be fixed by spending, even as the NHS, transport sector and other public services are crippled by strikes over low wages.“Of course investment is required,” he said. “But we won’t be able to spend our way out of their mess – it’s not as simple as that.”He added: “For national renewal, we also need a robust private sector, creating wealth in every community.” It comes a day after Rishi Sunak set out his own vision for the UK during a speech in Stratford, east London. The Prime Minister made five pledges against which he urged voters to judge him. He promised to halve inflation this year, oversee an increase in growth, bring down NHS waiting lists, pass new laws to stop small boats and decrease national debt as a proportion of GDP. The Government is also reportedly drawing up legislation to stem strike action crippling the health service and railways. Mr Sunak is rumoured to be considering measures which could allow employers to sue trade unions and sack workers if minimum service levels are not upheld during walk outs. Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves today said Labour would not support the plan. She told the BBC: “The NHS relies on the goodwill of doctors and nurses and other people who work in our health service.“If you say that people can’t take industrial action, to say that we’re going from clapping our nurses to sacking them for taking industrial action – which is what the Government is now threatening – the idea that that’s going to produce outcomes and reduce delays for patients. That’s why Labour would oppose it if the Government go down that route.”