Keir Starmer axes chief of staff to put Labour on ‘election footing’

Keir Starmer has carried out a restructuring of key roles to put Labour on a general election footing.

The party leader’s chief of staff, Sam White, will leave as part of the merger of roles from Starmer’s office and party headquarters.

In a call with Labour staff, Starmer said it was “not a time for complacency or caution”.

As a result of the changes to the party structure, the policy and communications roles will move to Labour’s headquarters, reporting to the general secretary, David Evans.

Insiders said the changes had been planned some time ago but the collapse in bsupport for the Conservative party in recent weeks had accelerated the shift.

Starmer told party staff: “The government’s collapse has given us a huge chance. The instability means they could fall at any time. Because of that we need to get on an election footing straight away.”

He said Labour needed to “seize the opportunity we have and show the British people we are the party that can lead our country forward”.

“These changes to the structures of the party that will move us on to that election footing. We have been planning this for a while but the scale of the Tory collapse has brought it forward.”

He paid tribute to White, saying: “Sam has played an incredible role taking our operation to the next level. Under his leadership the team has become better and stronger.”

Archie Bland and Nimo Omer take you through the top stories and what they mean, free every weekday morning Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain info about charities, online ads, and content funded by outside parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

He said the merger meant running the leader’s office would become a smaller role than White signed up for “and we both agree as we are making this change, now is the right time to go”.

White said: “The next phase of the campaign needs a different structure, but we part very much as friends with the intent to work together again in the future. You will find no greater champion for a Starmer government than me.”