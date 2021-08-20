Keene: Joshua Schneider Plea Guilty to Fentanyl Trafficking

Keene Man, Joshua Schneider Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Trafficking

CONCORD (STL.News) Joshua Schneider, 34, of Keene, pleaded guilty in federal court on Thursday to distribution of fentanyl and possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, Acting United States Attorney John J. Farley announced today.

According to court documents and statements made in court, in May of 2020, Keene police received information that Schneider was distributing narcotics. During surveillance over three months, police observed numerous subjects enter Schneider’s apartment and leave a short time later. On July 9, 2020, a cooperating individual purchased fentanyl from Schneider.

On July 13, 2020, law enforcement officers observed Schneider and two others enter a van and drive to Lawrence, Massachusetts, for an apparent drug transaction. When the van returned to Schneider’s apartment in Keene, police executed search warrants and located approximately 250 grams of fentanyl in the rear of the van where Schneider was sitting. Forensic examination of Schneider’s cell phone revealed messages consistent with drug trafficking.

Schneider is scheduled to be sentenced on December 1, 2021.

“Fentanyl traffickers seek to profit from the sale of a deadly substance that has ravaged communities throughout New Hampshire,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Farley. “In order to protect public health and safety, we work closely with our law enforcement partners to identify and prosecute the drug dealers who distribute fentanyl and other dangerous drugs in the Granite State.”

“The devastation wreaked on families, businesses and communities by fentanyl dealers like Schneider cannot be overestimated. Today’s conviction was achieved only with the critical assistance of our dedicated local law enforcement partners in the Keene, New Hampshire Police Department and through the tireless work of the Office of the U.S. Attorney for New Hampshire,” said Matthew B. Millhollin, Special Agent in Charge, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Boston. “HSI continues to strengthen our commitment to combatting the impacts of the deadly plague of fentanyl use and to pursuing those who seek to profit from the destruction these drugs bring into our communities.”

This matter was investigated by the Keene Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kasey Weiland.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today