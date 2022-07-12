Keegan McChesney Guilty to Conspiring to Distribute Meth

Philipsburg Man, Keegan McChesney Pleads Guilty to Conspiring to Distribute Methamphetamine

A former resident of Philipsburg, PA pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of violating federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today.

Keegan McChesney, 24, pleaded guilty to a lesser included offense at Count Two of the Superseding Indictment before Senior United States District Judge Kim R. Gibson.

In connection with the guilty plea, from July 2019 to June 2020, McChesney did conspire to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.

Judge Gibson scheduled sentencing for December 1, 2022. The law provides for a minimum sentence of 5 years in prison and maximum sentence of 40 years in prison, a fine of $5,000,000 or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant United States Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Pennsylvania State Police conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of McChesney. Additional agencies participating in this investigation include the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation, the United States Postal Inspection Service, Homeland Security Investigations, Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General, Clearfield County District Attorney’s Office, Erie County District Attorney’s Office, Millcreek Police Department, Erie Bureau of Police, and other local law enforcement agencies.

This prosecution is a result of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles high-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten communities throughout the United States. OCDETF uses a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today